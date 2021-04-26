Tennessee, Virginia each win a FCA Basketball All-Star Game

Virginia took the girls contest, while Tennessee squeaked out a victory in the boys showdown

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The FCA All-Star game schedule got kicked off Monday afternoon with the Virginia side chalking up a win in the girls game as the boys showdown was captured by the Volunteer State at the Van Huss Dome.

Gate City guard and ETSU commit Sarah Thompson led the contest with 20 points and was named the MVP for her squad. Honaker guard LeeAnna McNulty finished with 12 points.

Sullivan Central forward Bre Yarber led the Tennessee team with 16 points.

In the boys showdown, Amare Redd was the deciding factor as the Science Hill standout scored 25 points, including the game-winning layup en route to taking home MVP honors for the Tennessee team.

Radford’s Cam Cormany was rewarded with Virginia’s Most Valuable Player after finishing with 26 points with Grundy’s Cade Looney chipping in 22.