Tennessee, Va Tech bow out in the first round of the NCAA tournament

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) watches during the second half of a men’s college basketball game against Oregon State in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Oregon State won 70-56. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Oregon State played up the underdog role all season and is now the latest No. 12 seed to win an opening-round NCAA Tournament game.

Roman Silva scored 16 points and the Beavers took advantage of Tennessee’s icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region. Oregon State became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last and is now the 51st 12-seed to take down a five-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.

The Vols shot 5 for 26 from the arc while shooting 33% overall.

Florida is heading to the second round for an eighth straight NCAA Tournament appearance – and with arguably its best player on the bench as a de facto assistant coach.

Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and seventh-seeded Florida held off No. 10 seed Virginia Tech 75-70 in a first-round game.

The Gators were cheered on by Keyontae Johnson, who has supported and inspired his teammates from the bench since his return from a scary medical episode. Johnson collapsed on the court during a game in December. Nahiem Alleyne finished with 30 points for Virginia Tech, including a 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime.