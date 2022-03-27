OXFORD, Miss. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball team looked as though it deserves to be college baseball’s top-ranked team following Saturday in which the No.5 Volunteers dismantled No.1 Ole Miss 10-3.

The Volunteers jumped on the Rebels right out of the gates, scoring two runs in the opening frame and chalking up another one in the second. Big Orange decided to rattled off three in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Six players chalked up at least one RBI with designated hitter Seth Stephenson, center fielder Drew Gilbert and third baseman Trey Lipscomb all driving in two runs.

Sophomore Chase Dollander was dealing on the bump, striking out 10 and walking one while giving up zero runs on three hits in six and one-third innings.

This was the fourth-straight game that the Volunteers scored double figures and held their opposition to three or less runs.

The Volunteers look for the sweep against Ole Miss at 2:30 on Sunday.