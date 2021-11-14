Tennessee trounces ETSU in Desmond Oliver’s homecoming

16 players entered the game for Tennessee with the Volunteers rolling for a 94-62 win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee head coach Desmond Oliver was part of plenty of wins when he was on Tennessee’s staff, but the head Buc didn’t see that same type of success Sunday with his squad falling 94-62 at Thompson-Boling arena.

The Johnson City squad was hanging with their SEC foe early, but the Volunteers went on a 20-3 run which set the tone for the rest of the contest. Oliver knew the Volunteers were going to be good, but he knows his squad needs to step up.

“I love my team. They’ve been really, really good since June. Tennessee’s pretty good,” Oliver said. “My front line got their butt kicked. Silas had zero points and one rebound in 18 minutes. That’s not acceptable. Ty Brewer, who I think is going to be an all-conference SoCon player, got his butt kicked.”

Guard Jordan King set the pace for the Buccaneers with the sophomore scoring 20 points. Fellow guard David Sloan chalked up 12 points with guard Ledarrius Brewer tallying 11.

The Volunteers were led by forward Oliver Nkamhoua, who recorded 23 points and eight rebounds. Guard, Kennedy Chandler, who’s expected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft, tallied 16 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Oliver compared Chandler to a current NBA All-Star.

“I’ve not seen anything like that. He reminds me of a young Kyrie Irving. I feel like his matchup — there was no one on the court that could slow him down,” Oliver said.

Kingsport native John Fulkerson made his first start of the season as he recovered from a hand injury. The former Dobyns-Bennett standout chipped in six points and ten rebounds.

Tennessee has a big showdown next Saturday with the Volunteers squaring off against No.4 Villanova. East Tennessee State has its home opener on Thursday against South Carolina Upstate.