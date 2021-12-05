Tennessee to put its bowl winning streak on the line in Music City contest

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Purdue and Tennessee will meet for just the second time in the Music City Bowl. Purdue won the inaugural meeting 27-22 in the 1979 Bluebonnet Bowl.

Tennessee won three of its final four games under first-year coach Josh Heupel to finish fourth in the SEC East. QB Hendon Hooker took over the starting job early in the season and ranked seventh among SEC passers with 2,567 yards and 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

The Volunteers have won four-straight bowl games with the most recent a 23-22 victory over Indiana in the Gator Bowl.

The Boilermakers finished fourth in the Big Ten West but topped then-top-five Iowa and Michigan State. Quarterback Aiden O’Connell passed for 3,178 yards and 23 touchdowns.