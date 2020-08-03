Vic Beasley does not report for Titans

Atlanta Falcons Vic Beasley Jr. #44 is seen against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The Tennessee Titans started Training Camp without a big piece of their free agent puzzle with outside linebacker Vic Beasley failing to show up.

Bailey’s no-show forced the Titans to place him on the (Reserve) List to start camp.

A number of NFL players announced today they are “opting out” of this season because of Covid-19, but there is no word that the corona virus is why Beasley failed to show for the first round of testing Tuesday.

The Titans were looking to get a big push from Beasley in their pass rush. Beasley has 37.5 career sacks including 8 last season and a league leading 15.5 in 2016.

Also Tuesday afternoon the team announced wide receiver Corey Davis is joining linebacker Jayon Brown on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) List to start the season.