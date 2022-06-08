Nashville, TN — The Tennessee Titans are continuing OTA’s, and Josh Malone, former University of Tennessee and Station Camp High School star is back in his hometown looking to impress the Titans…

Malone who has relatives in the Tri-Cities was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft……

He has played in 26 career NFL games, and has 11 catches for 91 yards and 4 TDs in those contests…..Now the (6-3, 205 pounds) wide receiver is happy to play pro ball in the “Music City.”

“It’s always special to put Tennessee across your chest being a former Vol this is my second time being able to represent the state it’s exciting just to be back home and to be close to family….They are they are definitely.”

Malone, totaled 104 receptions, 1,608 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns in 39 contests for the Vols from 2014-16….