Nashville, TN —

His teammate former Tennesse defensive back Theo Jackson is making the most of his opportunities in the NFL as the 6th-round pick of the Tennessee Titans. Jackson is shining at the team’s mini-camp this week.. the Nashville native says things started slow. But he’s quickly learning the playbook and getting comfortable with competing at the game’s highest level.

Theo Jackson/I think I’m on the right track. I started off slow, I’m trying to learn everything, and the playbook got kind of hectic. It’s slowed down for me and now I’m making strides. I’m doing well with special teams, I’m doing well on defense and now I’m just trying to elevate that every day.

Jackson said when he first moved back home.. his parents had lots of questions after he’d returned from the Titans facilities. Now they’re getting used to him being an NFL player