Titans Week: Gearing up for December football, starting with the Browns

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (8-3) are back home at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, hosting the Cleveland Browns (8-3). It’s December which means expect an even bigger dose of running back Derrick Henry down the stretch.

A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER:

Henry is already gathering up MVP mentions, while gearing up for another big December, eyeing the 2,000 yard rushing mark.

That would make the Tennessee Titans the only NFL franchise with two 2,000-yard rushers, the other being Chris Johnson.

Henry is currently 743 yards away from the 2,000 mark. He’ll get a chance to chip away at that number Sunday against the Browns.

REUNITING WITH JACK CONKLIN:

The Titans will reunite with former offensive lineman Jack Conklin. Conklin signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Browns in March. The Titans allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent by declining to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

“Anytime you can go back to a place you spent four years of your life and play against a bunch of your friends and old teammates, it’s exciting to go back, see all those guys and have such a good matchup going here with two 8-3 teams,” said Conklin.

JACKSON STILL A QUESTION MARK:

The Titans are still waiting to get cornerback Adoree’ Jackson back on Sunday. He was designated to return from Injured Reserve on October 21 and activated from IR on November 11, has yet go suit up since his return to the active roster.

While there have been questions about Jackson possibly suffering a setback on his road to recovery, head coach Mike Vrabel said that is not the case.

“I don’t think that’ there’s necessarily a setback. He’s working his way back and has good days and bad days. When he has bad days, he’s not practicing,” said Vrabel.

HUMPHRIES RETURNS TO PLAY:

Wide Receiver Adam Humphries returns to action agains the Browns. Humphries hasn’t played in a game in over three weeks, after he suffering a concussion against the Bengals on November 1st.

Before going down, Humphries was having a solid season. He had 22 catches, 219 yards and two touchdown catches in six games.

FINAL INJURY REPORT:

Out: CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (knee) and T Isaiah Wilson (illness). Questionable: G Rodger Saffold (ankle) and DT Jeffery Simmons (knee).

The Titans will battle the Browns Sunday at Nissan Stadium, kickoff set for Noon.