NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Any chance the Tennessee Titans have of saving their season starts Sunday in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

The (3-6) Titans visit the (6-3), and first place, Jaguars in the Titans 2nd AFC South game of the season.

The Titans have lost nine consecutive games away from Nissan Stadium as their banged-up offensive line continues to struggle with the road environment.

The best chance the Titans have at victory is to take advantage of the Jaguars’ turnover issues this season. In fact, the Jags have fumbled the ball away 11 times and Trevor Lawrence has been intercepted six times.

Creating turnovers has been a massive problem for the Titans so far this season — they have created an NFL low seven in nine games.

NFL created turnovers:

Titans/Panthers- 7

Rams/Packers- 8

Tennessee Titans’ offensive line is limited once again with Nicholas Petit-Frere on injured reserve and Andre Dillard in concussion protocol.

Dillon Radunz is expected to get the start at left tackle. The hope is Radunz performs better than a week ago when he came off the bench and was up to the “standard,” according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Offensive guard Daniel Brunskill is also questionable with an ankle injury that kept him out last week. Whatever combination, the Titans have to find a way to give Will Levis more time than he had a week ago when he was sacked four times and hit 13 more.

“You can max protect and make sure that you’re accounting for guys in the box,” explained Vrabel, “on every play, there’s four-down, five-down, there’s an ID, plus-one, minus-one. So, in some of those protections, you’re building in, quote-unquote, ‘double teams’. And if people come, we talked about this the other day, that takes you out of your combinations.”

“You have to have your eyes up and be ready to come off. We’re always trying to build a pocket, whether that’s from behind the center, whether you move the launch spot, movement throws, quick game, empty, different things that we’ve built in, that we’ve done here in the last couple of weeks, and we’ll continue to do,” Vrabel said.

Mike Vrabel is 7-3 against the Jaguars but Jacksonville enters the game a 7-point favorite.