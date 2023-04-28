KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans drafted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Titans acquired the second pick in the 2nd round in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Levis was projected as high as the second overall pick in the NFL draft.

“Not shocked — surprised,” said ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who had projected Levis as a top-four pick. “Once it got into that no-man’s land because there was nobody needing a quarterback mid-round, I thought maybe somebody would jump back in. Maybe the Rams would.”

The 23-year-old started 11 games in his final college season (185-283-65.4%, 2,406 yards, 19 TDs, 10 INTs passing; two rushing TDs), missing one game with shoulder and turf toe injuries and opting out of the team’s bowl game.

According NFL.com:

“Levis is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the draft, but there are warts in his game that might not be easily corrected. He has prototypical size and experience operating in a pro-style passing attack. He’s an athletic passer, with the ability to zip off-platform throws with plus velocity from a compact release. He struggled to put together an extended period of high-caliber quarterback play in 2022, but was also dealing with injuries that he fought his way through for much of the season. Levis has the arm to beat coverages on all three levels, but inadequate placement and accuracy have created a lot of uncatchable throws. He’s a capable runner outside the pocket but needs to improve his feel for pressure and his consistency when throwing on the move. Levis’ talent is well worth an investment, but could require a talented quarterback coach and a patient plan to tighten up his mechanics, rebuild his confidence and explore an offensive scheme that best suits him.“