NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite holding a ten-point advantage in the first half, the Tennessee Titans tumbled down the stretch, losing to the Indianapolis Colts inside Nissan Stadium, 31-28, in overtime.

Derrick Henry’s second rushing touchdown of the afternoon put Tennessee ahead 17-7 with 10:22 to play in the first half. A pair of field goals drew the visitors to within 17-13 at the break.

A third field goal from Matt Gay, followed by a blocked punt returned for a score rocketed the Colts into the lead, 25-19.

However, the Titans stole back some momentum, as Amani Hooker intercepted and returned a two-point conversion attempt for some points of his own, making it 22-19.

Will Levis found DeAndre Hopkins for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to knot the game back up, 25-25. However, Nick Folk missed the go-ahead extra point, eventually sending the game into overtime.

Folk redeemed his right foot with a 46-yard field goal to give Tennessee the edge in the extra frame. But, Gardner Minshew tossed the game-winning touchdown to Michael Pittman from four yards out to seal the deal.

Levis completed 16-of-33 passes for 224 yards and a score, while Henry scampered for 102 more yards and two more touchdowns.

The Titans (4-8) will play next in primetime, as Mike Vrabel and company travel to Miami next Monday night.