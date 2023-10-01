NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One week after managing just 94 yards of total offense, Tennessee burst out to a three-score advantage in the first half and never looked back, defeating Cincinnati 27-3 on Sunday.

The Titans tallied 400 total yards of offense, including 122 rushing yards from Derrick Henry in the victory. With the effort, the running back passed Earl Campbell for second-most rushing yards in franchise history. Henry now only trails Eddie George (10,009) on that list.

Henry also passed for a touchdown just before the close of the half, putting the game out of reach for the visitors headed into the locker room.

Ryan Tannehill completed 18-of-25 for 240 yards, tossing a touchdown and an interception on the afternoon.

The Tennessee defense bottled up the Bengals, as quarterback Joe Burrow was held to just 165 pass yards and no touchdowns in defeat. Joe Mixon led the ground game with 67 yards on 14 carries.

“Vrabel even said it at the end of the last game – our culture is going to be defined when adversity hits,” linebacker Kevin Byard said. “We got whooped last week pretty bad and I think guys took that to heart – really went to work this week. Studied hard, practiced hard and obviously it showed today.”

“We’ve played these guys a couple times now and we’ve held them under 20 points every time we’ve played them,” defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said. “Today just showed if we could just put it all together that this will happen and we just played complementary football.”

The Titans (2-2) will dip into AFC South action, as they travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, October 8 for a 1 p.m. kickoff.