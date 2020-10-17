Titans owner donates money to fan’s GoFundMe account, saves family from eviction

Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk continues to move the organization in a positive direction, bringing the team and community together.

On Saturday, News 2 confirmed that she donated $4,500 to a Titans GoFundMe account, saving his family from being evicted.

Jonathon Blasdell is a long time fan of the two-tone blue and on his GoFundMe page shared the reason for needing assistance.

We are a family of 5, Dad, Mom, and 3 children ages 6, 5, and 3. We are in need of some help to keep our home, Dad has been laid off work since March when the pandemic really hit in full force and because he had recently started a new job and had not been there very long, there were a lot of complications in getting his unemployment approved. We have tried getting assistance in other ways, through the programs that have been set up to help in these types of situations but we have been told by several that they can’t do anything since we’ve already received the eviction notice and the others we’ve found will not be able to assist fast enough to save our home. Any help that anyone can give will be more than greatly appreciated, even if it’s just a prayer and we thank you for even taking the time to read this campaign, we know it’s difficult times for everyone right now. Jonathon Blasdell gofundme

Being a fan for many years, Blasdell has crossed paths many times with the Amy Adams Strunk through the years.