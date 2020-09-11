Titans new linebacker Clowney addresses why he chose the “Music City”

Nashville, TN — This Monday the Tennessee Titans will hit the field, they play against Denver. The Titans surpassed expectations in last year’s playoff run making it to the AFC championship game. This year they have a little more help on defense in Jadeveon Clowney,” who said today he chose to join the Titans because it was a chance to reunite with coach Mike Vrabel, who was his position coach, in 2017 during Clowney’s best season.

“I just was trying to figure out what scheme and what I wanted to be apart and I knew when I was with Vrabel I was all pro and made it to 3 pro bowls, so I was thinking I could do that with here in this system.”