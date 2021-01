Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

HOUSTON (AP) — A win over the Houston Texans on Sunday will give the Tennessee Titans their first AFC South title since 2008.

They can also win the division with a loss by Indianapolis and can secure a playoff berth for the second straight season with losses by Baltimore or Miami or three other scenarios involving ties or losses.

They’ll be led by Derrick Henry, who needs 223 yards to become the eighth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards rushing.