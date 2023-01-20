NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Shrunk, hiring Ran Carthon as the franchise’s next general manager was a no-brainer.

Strunk talked a lot about his growth mindset, his ability to connect with people, and just being a collaborator.

“The best way I’ve seen it done is when the head coach and the GM are in lockstep, right? It’s my job,” Carthon said Friday at his introductory press conference. “It’s our job as scouts is to execute Mike and his coaching staff’s vision.”

Carthon spent six years in San Francisco with the 49ers as the Director of Pro Personnel before being promoted to Director of Player Personnel. He played in the NFL from 2004-06, before stints with the Falcons and the Rams.

“This was a vision of mine since I was a kid,” he said.

He’s not in a big rush to make many changes. He wants to continue to work with head coach Mike Vrabel to build a championship team together.

“I just believe in his history,” Vrabel said. “I believe in where he’s been in his pedigree and what he believes about making relationships. You want to coach, his job is to teach, develop and inspire through making a connection with the player.”

Before Carthon can get in and get to work on this team he inherited, he took a moment to reflect on making history. He’s the first black general manager in the Titans/Oilers franchise.

“I understand I’m standing on the shoulders of giants, and there have been plenty of men that have come before me that have laid this foundation that allowed me to be in this spot. And it’s paramount in my mind to do the work and be successful.”

Carthon told the media he got the big call from Strunk shortly after his second interview Tuesday in Nashville while in the terminal.