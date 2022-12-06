NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have fired General Manager Jon Robinson, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The team said Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk informed Robinson of the decision Tuesday and Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the Titans for seven years, will take over for the remainder of the season.

According to the Titans, preliminary work for a new GM will begin “shortly” and a comprehensive search will begin once the season is over.

Robinson was hired as general manager in January 2016 and was promoted to executive vice president/general manager.

He is a Union City, Tennessee native and worked as the director of college scouting with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as director of player personnel.

Amy Adams Strunk issued the following statement on Robinson’s dismissal:

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

The Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Nissan Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for noon.