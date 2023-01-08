JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Titans led for nearly the entirety of their win-and-in matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. But, a strip sack of Josh Dobbs, returned for a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining, turned to tide – as the Jaguars rallied for a 20-16 victory.

Jacksonville claimed the AFC South title with its fifth-straight victory, while Tennessee suffered its seventh-straight defeat, dropping out of the postseason field.

The Titans ate up nearly the entire first quarter with its second drive of the game, opening the scoring with a Randy Bullock 51-yard field goal.

In the second quarter, Tennessee turned a Rashad Weaver fumble recovery into points, as Josh Dobbs found rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo for a score, stretching the lead to 10-0.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence responded with a 25-yard touchdown strike to Christian Kirk later in the quarter, pulling the home team back within 10-7.

It was mostly field goals from there on out. Bullock hit another at the close of the quarter to give the Titans a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Bullock and Jacksonville’s Riley Patterson each knocked through a kick in the third quarter, with Patterson adding another early in the fourth, setting the score at 16-13.

It appeared Tennessee would drive down to ice the all-important game with time winding down in regulation. But, the Rayshawn Jenkins forced fumble picked up by Josh Allen for a 37-yard touchdown proved to be the difference for the Jags.

Derrick Henry carried the ball 30 times for Tennessee, totaling 109 yards. Josh Dobbs completed 20-of-29 passing attempts for 179 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Jaguars finished the game with just 19 yards rushing, however, Lawrence threw for 212 yards and a score in the victory.

With the win, Jacksonville improves to 9-8 on the season and claims the fourth seed in the AFC playoffs. Tennessee’s loss drops them to 7-10 and ends their 2022 season.