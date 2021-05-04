Titans draft pick Rashad Weaver charged with simple assault

National Team defensive lineman Rashad Weaver of Pittsburgh (17) walks the sideline during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKRN) – Rashad Weaver, the Tennessee Titans fourth-round draft pick, is accused of punching a pregnant woman, according to court documents.

A criminal docket and criminal complaint, filed in Allegheny County, show Weaver was charged with simple assault for an incident that happened just before 2:30 a.m. on April 18, 2021.

The arresting officer, Anderson O’Kelly, stated that he and Officer Nungesser came upon a female laying on the ground surrounded by a group of people. Those on scene told police that a large male, later identified as Rashad Weaver, punched the woman. After speaking with her, Officer O’Kelly “observed no injury consistent with a punch to the head.”

One witness, a friend of the woman, stated Weaver punched her friend in the side of the head. Another witness at the confrontation stated she didn’t see Weaver punch the woman, but did see her fall to the ground.

The alleged incident happened in Pittsburgh where Weaver attended Pitt.

The complaint goes on to note that approximately five minutes before the incident, there was a verbal argument between Weaver and the woman. Officers separated the two who both left the bar. However, before leaving, Weaver “stated to other officers on scene that he had no problem hitting a female if they needed it,” the officer wrote in the complaint.

On April 25, Officer O’Kelly contacted the woman to follow up about the incident. According to the report, she stated that she went to Ohio Valley Hospital because she was throwing up on April 22, four days following the incident. While at the hospital, she was diagnosed with having a concussion.

The woman also told the officer that “she got proof from the hospital that she was pregnant during the time of the incident.”

The Pittsburgh edge rusher was selected 135th overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Weaver’s case was filed on April 30. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 5, 2021.

News 2 reached out to the Tennessee Titans for comment who released the following statement:

“We were made aware of this news this morning. We obviously take this seriously and are in the process of gathering details and working with the league.”