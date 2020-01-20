Titans defensive coordinator announces retirement

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees answers questions before an NFL football practice Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday.

The coach made the announcement at a press conference at St. Thomas Sports Park just one day after the Titans’ AFC Championship game loss to Kansas City.

Pees was in his 47th year coaching and just finished his second season coaching under Mike Vrabel.

Pees came to Tennessee with 14 years of experience as an NFL coach, including 10 total years as defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Prior to joining Mike Vrabel’s staff in Tennessee, Pees served on the staffs of some of the most successful head coaches in football, including Nick Saban, Lou Holtz, Bill Belichick, and John Harbaugh.