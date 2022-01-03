Titans Bud Dupree wanted for questioning after ‘altercation’ at Walgreens

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48)looks into the backfield as he plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating an altercation at the Germantown Walgreens involving Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree, several people with him, and two employees.

Police got a call about a fight at the store shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens in the 1100 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Dupree and the people involved left prior to police arriving.

According to police, the dispute started after a male employee began taking video of Dupree with his phone. A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand.

Metro Police said they were working to conduct interviews with Dupree and others involved in the incident. No charges have been filed so far.

News 2 reached out to the Tennessee Titans for a statement. A representative for the team said they were aware of the situation and were gathering additional information.