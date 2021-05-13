Titans 2021 Schedule: Tennessee to open season against Arizona

A Tennessee Titans fan cheers in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have three prime time games highlighting their 2021 schedule.

The Titans kick off the season hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.

It’s been a while since Tennessee faced an NFC opponent in Week 1. The last time that happened was back in 2016 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Titans lost 25-16.

Prime Time Games

It is the three games under the lights that will get the fans most excited. The Titans host the Buffalo Bills in week 6 for a Monday Night game. Three weeks later, in week 9 they visit the Los Angeles Rams for Sunday night football. Week 16 they host the San Francisco 49ers for a Thursday night game.

“I know this is a fun day for our fans, team and organization as we get ready for football this fall,” said Mike Vrabel, Titans Head Coach. “We understand how critical each game is on our schedule and there will certainly be difficult stretches each season because of injuries, opponents and travel.



“We are excited our fans get to experience a couple of home primetime games and our players certainly feed off the fans’ energy. We will be opening at home for the first time since I became head coach and I am happy our fans will be there to kick off the season with us.”

The Titans play 8 games against playoff teams in the 2021 season including facing the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. The last time the Chiefs visited Nashville the Titans rallied for a thrilling 35-32 on a late touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Adam Humphries.

The preseason slate is also an attractive one for the Titans facing two NFL MVP’s in Tom Brady and Matt Ryan and another quarterback with massive expectations in Justin Fields. You can also see all of those games on WKRN News 2.

Preseason Schedule

Friday, August 13th – Titans at Atlanta 6:00 PM (WKRN)

Saturday, August 21st – Titans at Tampa Bay 6:30 PM (WKRN)

Saturday, August 28th – Titans vs. Chicago 6:00 PM (WKRN)