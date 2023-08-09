NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans have released video of their new stadium and a website dedicated to fans getting the latest information on its developments.

After months of debate, the Metro Council approved a deal for the new, domed Titans stadium with a 26 to 12 vote on April 26.

On Wednesday, the team released video that detailed what the future home of the Tennessee Titans will look like. To see the video, click here.

While Titans fans get a first look at their new home, they’re also receiving information about purchasing in the new stadium.

Beginning Aug. 15, fans who join the Titans New Stadium Waitlist will secure their spot once permanent seat licenses (PSLs) go on sale, according to the new website.

To join the waitlist fans will be asked to view several categories of seating and place a deposit on the seating type they’re most interested in. The types of seating on the website include luxury seating, premier seats, and reserved PSLs.

Current PSL holders do not need to join the waitlist, as their priority is already secured through their loyalty, said the team.

For more information on the waitlist and stadium, click here.