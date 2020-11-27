Tennessee Titans prepare for Sunday’s AFC South rematch with Indianapolis Colts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Titans lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17 two weeks ago on Thursday night football. Now, the Titans prepare to face the Colts again in a pivotal divisional matchup.

The Titans and Colts both sit at 7-3, but the Colts currently hold the tiebreaker with that win. If the Colts win Sunday and sweep the Titans, it would put them in the driver’s seat in the AFC South.

On the other hand, the Titans could gain a one-game edge on the Colts in the standings with a win. If both teams tied at the top of the division at the end of the year, the tiebreaker would lie in which team had a better record against divisional teams.

The previous Titans-Colts matchup was a home game for the Titans, so this Sunday’s matchup will be in Indy. The Titans currently have a 3-1 road record (4-2 home record).

In that matchup, the Titans held a 17-13 halftime lead before being outscored 21-0 in the second half. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 147 yards and a touchdown to D’Onta Foreman. Running back Derrick Henry ran for 103 yards and was held without a rushing score.

Both teams are coming off overtime wins last Sunday. The Titans beat the Baltimore Ravens 30-24 on a game-winning Henry touchdown, winning the rematch of last year’s AFC divisional round matchup which the Titans also won. The Colts took down the Green Pay Packers 34-31 on a game-winning field goal.

Head coach Mike Vrabel, Tannehill and Henry spoke to the media this week about the upcoming matchup, which you can watch above!

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.