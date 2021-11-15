Saints’ mistakes cost chance to make up room in NFC South

Tennessee Titans defenders Jayon Brown (55) and Jackrabbit Jenkins (20) break up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (14) on a 2-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The play preserved the Titans’ 23-21 win. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Not one, but two missed extra points. A false start on a 2-point conversion. A fumble on the opening kickoff of the third quarter.

Four sacks allowed and nine total penalties. The New Orleans Saints aren’t happy at all the missed opportunities to end the NFL’s longest active winning streak Sunday in a 23-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans that also cost them a chance to move back atop the NFC South.

Running back Mark Ingram called it all self-inflicted.” He says they have to be sharp at all times.

The Saints (5-4) missed a chance to take the division lead with Tampa Bay also losing.