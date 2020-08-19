No fans allowed for Tennessee Titans home games through September

Nashville, TN — The Tennessee Titans will play without home crowds until at least the end of September, according to a Tuesday announcement from mayor john cooper and team officials.

The 70,000 seats at Nissan stadium, will remain empty when the titans play their first home game on Sept. 20. against Jacksonville. The Titans will play their first game on September 14 against the Denver Broncos and will return to Nashville for that home opener against the Jags. After last season’s incredible run thru the playoffs before coming up short to Kansas City the eventual Super Bowl champions in the AFC championship game, the Titans were expecting a r loud crowd for their first home game of the season.

“Around Middle Tennessee, we’d love to see those people in there as soon as they can be there and were hopeful at some point and time, there’s going to be some fans in there, but unfortunately this morning they’re not going to be in there for the Jacksonville game, so we can continue to try and do things on social media and through social media that our fans can see our players and hear from our players and watch practice until they get into the stadium.”