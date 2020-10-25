NFL: Titans expected to receive six-figure fine for COVID-19 violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans are expected to receive a six-figure fine this week for COVID-19 protocol violations, according to a release from the NFL.

NFL officials said this comes as a result of a review by the NFL and NFL Players Association. Sources say the Titans are expected to be fined either $300,000 or $350,000 dollars for these infractions. Those include instances of failure to comply with requirements such as wear masks as well as insufficient communication regarding workouts outside their facility.

NFL officials report that no individual, including general manager Jon Robinson or head coach Mike Vrabel, will face discipline.

The Titans fully cooperated with this review and have made significant changes to the facility to follow protocol, according to the NFL’s release.

NFL officials report they’re also looking into the Las Vegas Raiders for several positive cases of COVID-19 as well.

No other information was immediately released.