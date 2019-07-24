Tennessee Titans players hand out tickets to season ticket holders

Nashville, TN — The Tennessee Titans will hit the field on Friday for the first day of training camp.

On Tuesday, the Titans welcomed fans to Saint Thomas sports park to pick up their season tickets.

While linebackers Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown delivered game tickets to certain season ticket holders around Nashville.

“For me have another opportunity to go out and give tickets to some of these great fans it’s just something that’s good for the team.”

“It’s cool hanging out with the fans and our loyal fan base that shows up every Sunday to meet those people and have time to interact with them.”