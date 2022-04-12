The second loss of the season was Tennessee Tech's first win over a No.1-ranked team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The winning streak for the Tennessee baseball team came to a screeching halt on Tuesday with the top-ranked Volunteers getting upset by the Golden Eagles 3-2 at Smokies Stadium.

The Vols drew first blood in the third inning when center fielder Drew Gilbert singled through the left side to score Jordan Beck. The Knoxville squad kept the momentum rolling when Gilbert reached home on a throwing error, scoring all the way from second.

The Eagles locked it down the rest of the way with the Volunteers finishing with just four hits along with 13 strikeouts. Tech made some noise on the scoreboard in the fifth when second baseman Noah Hattier singled to third base, driving in their first run.

In the following frame, the Golden Eagles snatched the lead with a two-run homerun from right fielder Eric Newsom.

The two runs scored by the Volunteers tied a season-low in non-conference games with the Volunteers losing 7-2 to top-ranked Texas back in March. This was the first win over the No. 1 team in Tennessee Tech program history.

The Volunteers look to bounce back with a three-game homestand against Alabama.