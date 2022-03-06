JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The home-opening weekend for the ETSU softball team didn’t go as planned with Tennessee Tech bringing out the brooms Sunday afternoon with a 5-4 win at Betty Basler Field.

The Golden Eagles struck first in the opening frame with a bases loaded walk. Tennessee Tech rattled off four unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

It looked as though the Ohio Valley Conference squad was going to roll to an easy victory, but the Buccaneers bounced back by scoring four runs for themselves in the fifth and the sixth. The scoring momentum would come to a halt with the Johnson City squad dropping their ninth-straight game.

The Buccaneers look to snap the skid when they host Miami (Ohio) next weekend.