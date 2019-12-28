Tennessee Suffers Worst Home Loss Since 2016

The Volunteers shoot 16-46 from the field in the 68-48 loss to Wisconsin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee felt the absence of redshirt senior guard Lamonte Turner as the Volunteers dropped 68-48 to Wisconsin Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The second-leading scorer sat out his first game and will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. The Volunteers had a sloppy day offensively with 17 turnovers, 16-46 from the field and no player reaching double digits in scoring.

Dobyns-Bennett alum and redshirt-junior forward John Fulkerson along with redshirt-junior guard Jalen Johnson tied a team-high nine points.

Wisconsin featured only two players that finished with double digits as redshirt junior guard D’Mitrik Rice chalked up 21 points and senior Brevin Pritzl chipped in 17.

The Volunteers offense looks to turn it around when they host LSU next Saturday.