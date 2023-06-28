NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University for so long has been best known in athletics as the place where Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph and the Tigerbelles made track history, and produced NFL talent like Super Bowl champ Ed “Too Tall” Jones.

Now, the university that’s also the alma mater of Oprah Winfrey is taking a big step as the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey.

The school on Wednesday announced plans to have a men’s hockey team playing at the club level in 2024, with a goal of fielding Division I men’s and women’s teams in the near future.