Tennessee State High School Football playoff first round showdowns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The following first rounds games in the Tennessee State High School Football playoffs are as follows.
Class 1A:
Greenback @ Cloudland
Midway @ Unaka
North Greene @ Coalfield
Class 2A:
York Institute @ South Greene
Monterey @ Hampton
Happy Valley @ Rockwood
Class 3A:
Austin-East @ Unicoi Co.
West Greene @ Pigeon Forge
Gatlinburg-Pittman @ Chuckey-Doak
Johnson County @ Alcoa
Class 4A:
South-Doyle @ Greeneville
Volunteer @ Knoxville Fulton
Knoxville Carter @ Elizabethton
Class 5A:
Knoxville Halls @ Daniel Boone
Tennessee High @ Knoxville Central
Sevier Co. @ David Crockett
Morristown West @ Knoxville West
Class 6A:
Farragut @ Science Hill
Cleveland @ West Ridge
Dobyns-Bennett @ Maryville