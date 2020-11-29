Tennessee rolls over Western Kentucky for season-opening win

Four starters score in double figures for the Volunteers in their 40-point victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s starters shined Saturday afternoon against Western Kentucky with four of the Vols starting five reaching double figures in the 87-47 victory at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Junior forward Rae Burrell led the Knoxville squad with 18 points and seven assists. Junior guard Jordan Walker chipped in 13 points with four assists, while freshman Marta Suarez chalked up 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Senior guard Rennia Davis finished with a double-double, recording 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Volunteers look to make it two-straight when they host ETSU on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The game can be viewed on SECN+.