Tennessee rallies from 15 down, beats Alabama 69-68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJHL) – Redshirt-junior John Fulkerson scored a career-high 22 points while Jordan Bowden had 20 and Tennessee rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Alabama 69-68 Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum.

The Volunteers snapped a three-game losing streak and contained one of the nation’s top scoring teams, getting big plays in the final seconds from Santiago Vescovi. The freshman from Uruguay chalked up eight points.

They trailed by 39-24 late in the first half before working their way back into the game.It was the biggest deficit Tennessee has overcome in a win since rallying from 16 points down in a 2017 victory over the Tide.