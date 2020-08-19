Tennessee quarterbacks look steady in first practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Redshirt senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was named to the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List on Tuesday after throwing for 2,158 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.

The New Jersey native struggled in the middle of the year, but closed out strong to propel the Volunteers to their bowl game. If he happens to hit a rough patch once again, the Volunteers have viable options behind him.

Redshirt-sophomore J.T. Shrout appeared in four games with one start, chalking up 179 yards and one touchdown. If these familiar Volunteers stumble, Jeremy Pruitt could turn to freshman sensation Harrison Bailey. The four-star recruit was the nation’s third ranked pro-style quarterback.

Pruitt knows Guarantano will be under center in game one, but he’s impressed with how all the quarterbacks are competing.

“I thought all of our quarterbacks threw the ball well, so there were several periods in there that we completed a whole lot of balls, which was good to see,” Pruit said.

The head Vol also knows you’ve got to have consistency on both offense and defense.

“It’s good to see guys creating some yards after the catch there. We have to be more consistent at that position obviously, but that’s whoever’s playing quarterback,” Pruit said. “But hey, that’s our entire team. If you want to be successful in this league you have to create consistency on both sides of the ball.”