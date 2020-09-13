Tennessee moves up in latest top-25 polls

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Knoxville, Tenn. The third-year coach is embracing the virtual time he gets to work with his players following the go-ahead from the Southeastern Conference. He’s also using social media to stay in touch with his current recruiting class and watching videos shot by his Vols of their personal workouts. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols won’t hit the playing field for another 13 days but that hasn’t stopped Tennessee from moving up the ranks in the latest edition of the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls.

After debuting at No. 25 in the preseason AP Poll, and just outside the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 the Vols now rank 15th and 17th respectively in the newest polls.



The preseason polls, unlike the week two polls, did include the entirety of the college football landscape including the likes of the Big10 and Pac 12, which currently are not planning to play football this fall. The latest polls only include the teams that are playing this fall.

Tennessee, along with the rest of the SEC, is set to begin their season Saturday, September 26th. The Vols will travel to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks.

AP Top 25 Week 2

(#) – Indicates rank in the Amway Coaches Poll for week 2



1. Clemson (1)

2. Alabama (2)

3. Oklahoma (3)

4. Georgia (4)

5. Florida (6)

6. LSU (5)

7. Notre Dame (7)

8. Auburn (9)

9. Texas (8)

10. Texas A&M (10)

11. Oklahoma State (12)

12. North Carolina (11)

13. Cincinnati (14)

14. UCF (13)

15. Tennessee (17)

16. Memphis (15)

17. Miami (18)

18. Louisville (16)

19. Louisiana (21)

20. Virginia Tech (19)

21. BYU (22)

22. Army (25)

23. Kentucky (20)

24. Appalachian State (23)

25. Pitt (NR)