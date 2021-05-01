Tennessee linebacker Martavius French enters transfer portal

The Memphis native was ranked No.10 in the states 2020 recruiting rankings via 24/7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Martavius French, who was suspended from the Tennessee football program this spring, announced on Twitter that he’s transferring from the Volunteers Friday night.

French was one of four Vols suspended following a March incident at the Stokely Hall dorm on Tennessee’s campus with the Memphis native facing misdemeanor charges of simple drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

The former Volunteer linebacker had eight grams of marijuana and two scales used to weigh marijuana, according to the arrest report. French told police he obtained the marijuana and one of the scales from a Stokely Hall dorm room.

French was a four-star recruit and was the state’s 10th-best recruit in the 2020 class. Aside from the Volunteers, he had offers from Oklahoma, LSU, Florida and Oregon.