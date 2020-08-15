Tennessee lands top-ranked guard Kennedy Chandler

Chandler is the third-highest-ranked recruit to pick the Vols since 2007

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The top-ranked point guard in the 2021 basketball class is coming to Knoxville as Kennedy Chandler announced his decision via Instagram Friday afternoon.

The Memphis native gives Rick Barnes and his staff their third-straight five-star recruit as Chandler’s ranked No.12 overall in the ESPN 100. He picked the Vols over Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Memphis. That’s Barnes’ six ESPN 100 prospects in the past four classes.

Chandler is the third-highest-ranked recruit to pick Tennessee since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007, following Tobias Harris (No. 6) in 2010 and Scotty Hopson (No. 9) in 2008.