Tennessee lands top 20 recruit in defensive end Dylan Brooks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After Tennessee had five players make their way to the NFL this weekend, the Vols program capped it all off by landing the 2021 No. 18-ranked recruit in defensive end Dylan Brooks.

The Roanoke, Alabama is the No. 1 prospect in the state, and he chose the Vols over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and LSU. He’s the No. 4 defensive end in the class.

Tennessee now has five commitments from Alabama in the 2021 class and three ESPN Junior 300 commitments in the class with wide receiver Jordan Mosley and receiver Walker Merrill. There are 11 total commitments in the class.

In the 2019 class, the Volunteers were able to land four five-star recruits, including athlete Quavaris Crouch and linebacker Henry To’oto’o, both top-50 recruits. The 2020 class was a little bare with no top-100 recruits, but they signed eight prospects in the ESPN 300, which amounted to the 18th-ranked class overall.