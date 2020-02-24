Tennessee Holds Off Vanderbilt to Snap Four-Game Skid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Vanderbilt held a one-point lead with a little over six minutes left in the game, but Tennessee took action and closed out strong for the 67-63 victory Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Junior forward Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Jordan Horston wasn’t too far behind her, tallying 16 points, while sophomore forward Rae Burrell chalked up 12 points and nine rebounds.

Junior guard Chelsie Hall led the Commodores with 20 points, while redshirt senior forward Mariella Fasoula chipped in 18.

Tennessee hosts Ole Miss on Thursday at 7 p.m.