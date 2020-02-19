Tennessee Holds Off Vanderbilt for Sixth-Straight Win Over ‘Dores

Kingsport native John Fulkerson chalked up 17 points and seven rebounds in the 65-61 victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Junior forward John Fulkerson and senior guard Jordan Bowden carried the load against Vanderbilt by each scoring 17 points in the 65-61 win Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Freshman guard Santiago Vescovi maintained a scoring pace as well, chipping in 14 points and seven assists.

Junior guard Saben Lee led the Commodores with 18 points.

The Volunteers conference record moved to 7-6, sitting in seventh place in the SEC. Tennessee hopes to keep the momentum going when they travel to 13th-ranked Auburn on Saturday.