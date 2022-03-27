The Volunteers outscored their conference counterpart 26-7 in the three-game stretch

OXFORD, Miss. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball team didn’t blow away top-ranked Ole Miss like they did in the first two games of the series, but the No.5 Volunteers were able to hold on for a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon at Swayze Field.

The Vols jumped on the Rebels in the fourth inning, hanging three runs on the board. Center fielder Drew Gilbert kicked off the scoring with a triple in the frame, bringing home Jordan Beck and Seth Stephenson. Third baseman Trey Lipscomb tacked on another run with a sacrifice grounder, scoring Gilbert.

Big Orange kept the momentum rolling in the sixth when first baseman Luc Lipcius doubled to left-center to score Lipscomb.

Ole Miss turned a blowout into a tight contest in the eighth when catcher Hayden Dunhurst cranked a three-run homerun to right field, cutting the deficit down to one.

Tennessee’s pitching shined aside from that lone blemish, giving up three runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

The Volunteers host Western Carolina on Wednesday before traveling to Vanderbilt for a three-game series.