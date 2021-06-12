Tennessee holds off LSU to take the opening game of Super Regionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball team didn’t take its first lead until the sixth inning, but the Volunteers never surrendered it after that point as Big Orange took the opening game of Super Regionals 4-2 Saturday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

LSU third baseman Cade Doughty kicked off the scoring with a solo shot in the second, but his homer was the last run for awhile with the game going into a rain delay.

Tennessee answered when the contest resumed with catcher Connor Pavolony grounding out to the shortstop, but scoring right fielder Jordan Beck.

The Tigers hang their second run in the fifth when Pavolony threw down to third and the ball skipped by Jake Rucker. LSU center fielder Drew Bianco was able to recover when he slid into third as he made his way home.

The Volunteers clapped back in the sixth with three runs in the frame. Center fielder Drew Gilbert kicked off the scoring by bringing home Max Ferguson on a fielders choice. First baseman Luc Lipcius gave the Volunteers their first lead with a fielders choice chopper to second. Tennessee doubled its lead with a single from Jordan Beck that brought home Gilbert.

A big reason the Vols held off the Tigers was junior Chad Dallas who gave up one earned run on five hits with a career-high 12 strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work.

The Volunteers have a chance to punch their ticket to the College World Series for the first time in 16 years when these squads square off on Sunday at 3 p.m.