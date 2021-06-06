Tennessee holds off Liberty to punch ticket to Super Regionals

The Volunteers get out of regionals for the first time since 2005

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A night after the Tennessee baseball team broke a program record for homeruns in a NCAA Tournament game, the Volunteers had to rely on their pitching in the 3-1 regional final victory over Liberty Sunday night.

The Vols kicked off the scoring in the third with third baseman Jake Rucker singling up the middle to score Max Ferguson. The big bats came out in the fifth when Drew Gilbert hammered a two-run shot over the center field wall. Gilbert finished regionals with three homeruns and seven RBI’s.

Liberty broke its goose egg in the sixth when Aaron Anderson reached home on a fielders choice, but the Volunteers locked it down the rest of the way.

Tennessee starting pitcher Will Heflin gave up one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in five-and-one-third innings of work. Sean Hunley carried it home, allowing just one hit and one walk with five strikeouts.

The Volunteers advance to their first Super Regional since 2005 in which they beat Georgia Tech twice to clinch their spot in the College World Series.