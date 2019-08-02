Tennessee High will be young on the line, but talented in the skilled positions

Bristol, TN — Tonight the Tennessee High Vikings held their annual media day at the Stone Castle.
Tennessee High is coming off an 8-4 season and 2nd round 5-a playoff appearance they return a number of skill players that could make them one of the teams to watch this season.

“We lost a lot of size from last year but we replaced with a lot of athlectism and speed but we have a lot of upcoming juniors this year that are really going to set the tone for us in the skill positions.”

“Our schedule is pretty tough we have D-B on the road we don’t even play a home game until Sept 20th so it’s going to be tough for us but it will help us get better in the long run.”

” Everybody is probably thin we are thinner upfront than we normally are but we have a number of guys that can play we just got to get it out of them their green a lot of these guys it will be their first game as starter.”

