JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you're looking for the "purr-fect" companion, the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter wants you to stop by during their Cat-A-Thon this month.

There are more than 250 cats and kittens in their care right now, according to Director Tammy Davis. Not all of those cats are up for adoption; some are in the kitten nursery and are too young for adoption while others are in foster homes.