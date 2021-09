The Vikings won the first two sets, but needed to sweat it out with a five-set victory

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday night started and ended the same way for the Tennessee High volleyball team with the Vikings winning the first, second and fifth sets against Dobyns-Bennett at the Van Huss Dome.

The Bristol squad (25-23,25-22,28-30,16-25,15-11) looked like it was going to run away with a clean sweep, but the Kingsport team battled back by winning the third and fourth sets.