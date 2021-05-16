Tennessee High, Greeneville each capture district tournament titles

The Vikings narrowly edged Daniel Boone, while the Greene Devils steam rolled Claiborne

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just 24 hours after taking down Daniel Boone in Gray, the Tennessee High softball team reached the same result Saturday night in Bristol with the Vikings winning the district tournament title with a 2-1 victory.

Tennessee High hosts Jefferson County in the regionals on Monday.

Greeneville also saw its district championship hopes come to life as the Greene Devils dominated Claiborne 10-0 in five innings.

The Greene County squad opens up region play at home against Unicoi County on Monday at 1 p.m.